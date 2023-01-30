Christmas has come late for Queensland lychee growers.
It's not presents they are unwrapping, it's their lychee trees as the season ends and the netting protecting the fruit is rolled back.
And just like during the festive Christmas time of year, these growers have reason to celebrate - from Rockhampton to Bundaberg it's been a very charmed season for lychees.
Kate Crook, Farm Manager at Huxley Hilltop Farms near Childers is currently picking and packing 1.5 tonne a day of the tropical fruit, but can now see the finish line for what has been her prosperous lychee harvest.
"It's been amazing," she said.
"A couple of years ago we went to China for the International Lychee Conference, and I got Dad this fantastic bottle of lychee liqueur, in this beautiful bottle with glass etchings of lychees all over it and we haven't cracked it yet.
"But I think this might be the year."
Seasonal workers from across the globe are furiously picking, preparing and packing fruit that will be on the shop shelves within 24 hours of leaving the orchard.
Ms Crook said while the season has been late due to cooler and wetter conditions, consumers have been making the most of the exceptional haul with demand extremely high even post-Lunar New Year celebrations.
"The fruit has been late, everyone across Queensland has been two to three weeks late, this is the first time we have ever harvested after the 26th of January and our fruit is still very good," she said.
"Usually the whole orchard starts smelling like lychee liqueur, which is amazing, but that is not good.
"But this year we still actually have some fruit ripening."
A couple of hundred kilometres north of Huxley Hilltop Farms, the Caton family of Lush Lychees near Rockhampton have just completed harvest of their 5000 trees and celebrated the bumper season with a pick-your-own (PYO) weekend in the orchard.
The Caton family pick seven varieties of lychee at the farm and were aiming for 100 tonne of fruit this season, instead they packed a mind-blowing 132 tonne of the berries (and still had some left over).
Krystal Caton works as a primary school teacher as well as running the farm, but with such an epic crop decided to take some time off to manage harvest.
Ms Caton said the community PYO weekend was an important way to give back to locals.
"We just did pick-your-own on the weekend, we leave a little bit of fruit at the end and it is about giving back to our community," she said.
"We want to give them the opportunity to come and experience the farm, bring their children out.
"I guess it's the teacher in my nature that wants children to experience what we have around us and understand where our food comes from."
With the pruning machinery now rolling into the farm after the last fruit was picked by visitors, Ms Caton said the season has been longer than previous years, but the extra hours had definitely been worthwhile.
"We don't often make it to Lunar New Year, because we are usually finished by then," she said.
"But because the season was delayed by the cool spring we had, we were 10 days behind.
"We fell into the Christmas market and then the Lunar New Year market and we had the largest tonnage of crop picked for us in the 7 years of owning our farm and prices have been pretty steady the whole way through, so that's been good too.
Back at Huxley Hilltop Farms Ms Crook is also happy prices and high demand for the fruit that is only available for a few weeks of the year.
Unsure exactly why the demand has been high, Ms Crook jokes it's like the lychee has finally become fully entrenched as an Australian summer tradition.
"I think it is just because lychees are awesome, high in vitamins and so sweet," she said.
"The fruit has been high quality, I'm very proud of the fruit, they are big, plump and clean.
"Usually there is a bit of a die back after Lunar New Year wraps and Melbourne, Sydney and Perth say they don't need as much, but we have just been selling to one Brisbane distributor and he is telling us to give him all we can and asking for more.
The post-harvest party will be short and sweet for both the Rockampton and Childers farms.
Lush Lychees are expanding with more trees going in the ground and Huxley Hilltop Farms will be pruning, changing netting and preparing to pick avocados.
Australia has the longest lychee production season in the world producing fruit from late October to late March.
Lychee growing regions in Australia include tropical far north Queensland, central Queensland, south east Queensland and northern NSW.
