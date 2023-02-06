After most of Queensland experienced good rainfall across most of the state last year, which has since been followed by extended dry periods, most of the grass is starting to deteriorate.
According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services south west regional manager, Wayne Waltisbuhl, it is now too late for landholders to start back burning.
Mr Waltisbuhl said the abundant fire started curing off in late November and December, and that is when the back burning should have been done.
"We saw the pasture go from lush, to yellow to brown, and there is a high volume of dead grass out there leaving landholders vulnerable," he said.
"It is too late to back burn now, but landholders can make sure they have adequate fire breaks, plough and slash their paddocks and heavily graze to protect themselves."
"Also make sure you have fire extinguishers and water tankers ready for use."
He said the hot conditions with low humidity and wind guts of 30 kilometres/hour were ideal fire conditions.
Mr Waltisbuhl said it is very easy to start a bush fire when operating machinery.
"It only takes that one spark from a welder to set a blaze.
He said the recent Wieambilla fire near Chinchilla, which is now under control, was deliberately lit last week.
"It took 2000 hours of volunteer firefighters and other services to bring it under control," he said.
Old Talgai local Darren Christiansen recently learned a lesson when a fire accidently started on his property, Kenmore.
He said a big part of the problem was that it was extremely wet last year, followed by hot and dry conditions.
Mr Christiansen was starting up his dozer to assist a neighbour who had a fire five kilometres away near Pratten, when he accidently started his own blaze when the dozer blade hit a rock.
He said once the fire was ablaze the fire crews just could not keep up lost between 323 hectares to 400ha of very dry grass.
"We had the neighbours 13000 litre water truck, utes with 1000L tanks and a landholder who sent a 40,000 litre water tanker to help," he said.
"As well we had the fire engines from Clifton, Allora and Toowoomba, plus water bombers."
Mr Christensen said he then received a very welcome 36 millilitres of rain which helped dampened the fire.
Mr Christiansen, who has lived in the district for the past nine years, said it was very humbling to receive the support he did.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.