Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inside the gardening guru' dream nursery

By Helen Walker
January 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny McKinlay finds a cool spot on her deck with its northern eastern aspect. Pictures: Helen Walker.

Gardening guru Penny McKinlay is a household name on the Darling Downs and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.