Gardening guru Penny McKinlay is a household name on the Darling Downs and beyond.
She has created her own oasis at one of the most recognisable homes in Pittsworth, but it had a modest start.
When Mrs McKinlay and husband Don bought their home in in 1968, they paid $6000 cash.
The 1950s home had been very well built, but was small for a young growing family.
So the couple borrowed $1000 from the bank and set out to renovate their "little box" into a family home with a "homestead feel" to it.
Penny said she wanted to have a homestead theme, as Don was passionate about agriculture.
"In fact we both were, but Don had really wanted to pursue a life on the land, but we couldn't afford it," she said.
Mrs McKinlay said initially the house consisted of a kitchen, lounge, two bedrooms and a bathroom with paint work "that would make you vomit".
The McKinlays spent the next 20 years renovating and repainting to get their home how they wanted.
These days they have a large kitchen combined lounge, office, three bedrooms, bathroom, lots of built-in cupboards, and a L-shaped deck facing the north and east.
"We live on the deck both in summer and winter," she said.
"As the house was beautifully built, we made sure each of all the renovation were done accordingly."
Mrs McKinlay said they could often experience summers of 40 degrees and winters to minus five, but the deck was cool in summer and beautifully warm in winters.
With Don now aged 88 and Penny, 80, the couple have added some extra hand rails, and safely pieces to ensure they can spend the rest of their lives together, away from a nursing home environment.
All the pop out windows have been replaced with large sliding windows and doors to bring their garden inside their house.
The home is tastefully furnished, comfortable, and cool with the outside coming in.
"I won't have screen or curtains, I like to look out onto my garden," she said.
To keep the kitchen cool, which faces the western side, Mrs McKinlay has established a bush house with open stated roof to let the rain and the sun in, and it is filled with hanging baskets and potted ferns.
"The bush house really helps a lot to the coolness of the house and is lovely to look out of my kitchen window," she said.
In among the tasteful furnishings throughout her home, there are two items that Mrs McKinlay really treasures.
One is the kitchen table and six chairs, which is made from Bloodwood and Ironbark.
"Don and his father cut the trees in the Goondiwindi district and we had it made by a furniture builder here locally about 25 years ago," she said.
To keep it it preserved and well nourished Mrs McKinlay polishes it with grape seed oil at least twice a week.
It is not only used three times a day for meals, but it is also a desk where Mrs McKinlay works on the books and does business for her thriving nursery.
Another treasure, which is mounted on the wall, is an antique Rosewood mirror gifted to her by Don's aunt, Thelma Underwood.
The home sits on a corner block in Pittsworth, of around half an acre and features beautiful manicured gardens and a nursery.
Maintaining the garden and associated nursery is certainly a full time job.
Ask Mrs McKinlay which is her favourite part, she answers "the lot".
Her garden is divided into two; the southern and western side of her garden is where the nursery plants for sale are nurtured, while the eastern and northern side represents her garden and enjoyment.
"I am currently onto my third garden because I have made some 'blues' along the way," she said.
"My first attempt was an evergreen style for the added privacy as we live on a corner block.
"Then my second attempt was when I went through the native era, with trees and shrubs.
"When the natives are young plants they are beautiful, but not so much when they age.
"We also had six gum trees blow over on the house in a storm.
"So now I am on my third attempt, and this time have gone for crepe myrtle, ornamental pears, and crab apple trees, all of which don't have vicious root systems."
Mrs McKinlay then draws her colour from perennials flowering.
"I am now trying to structure a garden I can manage when I am 90," she said.
She is also a member of the Heritage Rose Group and grows roses that don't need spraying.
Mrs McKinlay said after making the decision to have the nursery attached to their home, the couple sank a bore and pump some 40 years ago.
"It has been marvelous, particularly throughout the drought years, and is beautiful water," she said.
"We water everything inside the garden with the bore water, and when it doesn't rain we put the hose up in the tank to give us house water as well."
The McKinlay Garden Nursery is known far and wide and was established exactly 50 years and one month ago.
"I was a former school teacher, and when the children were six, four and 10 months old I decided I needed to do something from home, as I didn't want to continue teaching, and someone else raising my three sons," she said.
With approval from the then Pittsworth Shire Council, Mrs McKinlay had their land re-zoned to enable her business to flourish from home.
It has very humble beginnings and the business has grown from six pots she offered for sale.
"I bought six natives from the nursery at Clifton and potted them for sale," she said.
"Initially I specialised in natives, then I moved into the more exotic plants, which thrive in my area, and west of here.
"When I moved out of the natives I contacted many of the wholesale nurseries to find what to stock."
Mrs McKinlay said she has no interest in plants that grow in the east.
"I leave that to the experts in that area, and concentrate on plants that grew in the district and to the west, as I know a little bit about the heavy black soil and the frost," she said.
Her client base stretches from Toowoomba, Goondiwindi, Thallon, Roma, Injune and Charleville to name a few.
She said it was her clients on the Brookstead/Bongeen plains who had the biggest battle in their gardens.
"Usually when they come to me for advice, the first aspect they want is a wind break that will stand the black soil, frost and enormous winds they get," she said.
When she started all those years ago, Mrs McKinlay never expected the nursery to be the success it is.
She and Don have since bought another two acres on the edge of town and call it the top nursery.
Over the years, she has developed her own fact sheets on all the plants they sell.
"It is essential to keep the customer informed on how to grow their plants they has just invested in," she said.
This is where her husband Don is still active in the business. You'll find him there, while Mrs McKinlay keeps the home nursery manned.
All the plants are started at the top nursery before some came back to the house nursery.
Over the years she had learned a lot of her gardening knowledge from older people and by trial and error.
"I have a beautiful collection of gardening books, but I only use them a a point of refence when I need to," she said.
A media star was born when Mrs McKinlay, whose now familiar voice is recognised across the airwaves, had a chance meeting with the legendary broadcaster Adrian Scott of the ABC Toowoomba studio, who went to air both in the mornings and on Country Hour.
"I met him at a garden day in Millmerran, and he invited me to do a Saturday morning gardening show, and that was 32 years ago, and I'm still doing and loving it," she said.
It was a similar story when a Channel 7 Toowoomba camera man organised her local Tuesday evening slot after the local news.
"Channel 7 only give me 1.25 air minutes of time to get my message across," she said.
"If you think I am speaking quickly, I am. That is the old school teacher in me who wants to get as much knowledge across to the audience in the time slot."
As if all that wasn't enough, Mrs McKinlay is also the garden head of the Gardens of the Downs, which will hold an open garden day in Pittsworth over April 15 and 16.
"Pittsworth becomes alive with gardeners, and the money raised goes to our main charities, CareFlight and the Royal Flying Doctor Service," she said.
"We normally get more than 100 visitors and have given $36,000 to these organisations so far."
