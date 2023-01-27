Queensland Country Life
MLA's Jason Strong on red meat's sustainability success story

By Jason Strong
January 28 2023 - 10:00am
Jason Strong says is is not possible to convert significant areas of grazing land to grow vegetables or grains. The soils and climate simply aren't suitable. Picture: Supplied by MLA

If you want an example of an industry that is improving the environment and providing highly nutritious food to the world, then check out red meat.

