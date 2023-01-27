This has been the case for generations but in recent years our journey has accelerated. Our sustainability story is vastly different to the rhetoric that occasionally arises in the media denigrating our industry, not the least of which is the misconception that if we all stop eating meat, we will prevent climate change. If we all stop eating animal products, it will result in catastrophic impacts from malnutrition, and will not reduce the amount of CO2 and N2O released into the atmosphere.