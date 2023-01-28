With expected prices offered for this year's macadamia nut crop continuing to fall towards $2 a kilogram, the industry hopes new consumers learns the joy of tasting this "king of nuts".
In a boost to macadamia sales the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has now opened the door to nut-in-shell, or in husk - provided they are roasted to kill bacteria.
At the moment roasted macadamias make up only a small portion of export sales. The new market was approved after Australia proved with scientific evidence that the roasting process removed "phytosanitary pest risks", reported Austrade last week.
Australia exports around 79 per cent of its macadamia crop. In the coming years, production is likely to rise faster than domestic consumption based on current trends. This means access to international markets is vital for the sector, says Austrade.
As Australia's third most valuable horticulture export, the value of macadamia exports increased 285 per cent in the last ten years to $318m.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.