Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Jondaryan Woolshed reopens to the public for Australia Day event

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
January 26 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 1000 people flocked to the Jondaryan Woolshed on Australia Day to take a trip through the pioneering days of the Australian wool industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.