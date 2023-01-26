More than 1000 people flocked to the Jondaryan Woolshed on Australia Day to take a trip through the pioneering days of the Australian wool industry.
Farmers, history lovers, kids, volunteers and plenty of others enjoyed live music, historical displays, sheep shearing and sheep dog trials, machinery and vintage car displays, heavy horses and life-like miniature displays.
The Back to the Woolshed event runs from Thursday to Saturday.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.