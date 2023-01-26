What could be more Australian than a novelty sporting event which involves a pool, push bikes, beers and meat pies?
For the team at the Mucka Pub, Australia Day is one if the best days of the year, and they upped their game this year, putting on their inaugural Novelty Ironman Championships.
Contestants started in the pool, swimming two laps of one-armed freestyle, before sculling a schooner, scoffing a meat pie, taking a lap of the carpark on a push bike or scooter, unravelling a frozen t-shirt, and waddling to the finish line with a roll of 20c coins between their legs, which must be deposited into a bucket.
A handful of visitors were keen to give the competition a crack, being cheered on by the crowd, who also got plenty of laughs from the event.
The winners, Scott and Debbie, were the first to have their names on the shield, which will be displayed in prime position above the pub toilets until next year's championships.
Since rebuilding the pub after it burnt down in 2019, Marty and Christy Coomber have completely transformed the venue into one of the hottest spots in the south-west region.
Ms Coomber said Australia Day was always one of the team's favourite events, as they got the chance to dress up and have some fun with their customers, and that the Ironman had been an enjoyable addition to the day.
"We've had so much fun today, it's been amazing," she said
"We've got a great crowd and everyone has settled in for the afternoon, so it's awesome.
"The kids have a great time in the pool, and the parents can relax, that's what it's all about.
"Generally, Friday afternoon after school we get lots of our local farmers bringing their kids down for a swim, which is lovely, and Sunday's are huge as well.
"We've been really fortunate, the support has been amazing."
After several years constrained by the pandemic, Ms Coomber said it was great to be fully back in business and also to have backpackers working behind the bar again.
"We've got a really good bunch of people working for us as well," she said.
"It's really good to see the backpackers getting around and coming back and having a crack out here too.
"We're that pub, the ones who dress up for everything.
"We have lots of theme nights and themed parties here and all the staff get really into it, and we just have lots of fun."
