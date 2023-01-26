Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

2023 Australia Day at the Mucka Pub | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
January 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mucka Pub was the place to be this Australia Day for locals from the Roma and Muckadilla area, with plenty of beers, yarns and some good ol' Aussie entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.