The Mucka Pub was the place to be this Australia Day for locals from the Roma and Muckadilla area, with plenty of beers, yarns and some good ol' Aussie entertainment.
The day kicked off with the inaugural Australia Day Novelty Ironman Championships, as a handful of keen contestants battled it out in the quirky competition, providing the crowd with plenty of laughs along the way.
While the adults enjoyed a few schooners and roast gravy rolls, and the kids enjoyed a splash in the pool, Sunshine Coast band Hit'N'Run had the crowd singing and dancing along to some classic Aussie tunes throughout the afternoon.
