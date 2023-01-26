Wilmar Sugar has defended the performance of its mills this season after northern cane growers raised concerns wet weather wasn't the only cause of the prolonged crush.
The company intends to invest more than $200 million in capital and maintenance in its Australian mills in 2023, with a lot of key projects to be delivered ahead of the 2023 season.
This year Wilmar estimated it crushed 16.5 million tonnes, more than a million tonnes up on the pre-season forecast.
Wilmar Sugar's general manager of operations Mike McLeod said key performance issues at their mills would be factored highly into their planning for the 2023 crush season.
"The 2022 season was challenging on a number of fronts," Mr McLeod said.
"Our milling regions lost a significant amount of time to wet weather and ongoing skills and labour shortages.
"Some of our mills also had operational challenges, which meant factory reliability was not where we want it to be. In some cases, performance was impacted by higher-than-usual mud levels, which was linked to a particularly wet crush."
Growers and millers were well up on the 2021 throughput of 14.4Mt.
"It's a credit to our employees, the growers and harvesting contractors that we were able to process this volume of cane in such trying circumstances," Mr McLeod said.
"Some cane was left unharvested in each region, with the biggest impact in the Herbert."
This standover cane will be processed in the upcoming 2023 crush.
Mr Mcleod said Wilmar's focus was now on delivering an extensive capital and maintenance program ahead of the 2023 crush.
"The late finish to the 2022 season has put additional time pressure around some of the larger projects, but we've got contractors working around the clock on these projects and we're committed to delivering the whole works program," he said.
Wilmar's major capital replacement projects being delivered ahead of the 2023 crush include:
Mr Mcleod said Wilmar's maintenance program includes planned and recurring maintenance, and maximising opportunities to improve reliability.
"Like every year, we have conducted a post crush review of all factory stops to get a clear understanding of the main causes of lost time," he said.
"Our teams use defect elimination processes to identify the root cause of those stops and carry out corrective actions."
Canegrowers Burdekin deputy chair and Giru cane farmer Steve Pilla raised concerns with Wilmar mills in the far north.
He called for mill availability to rise to a minimum of 90 per cent to allow for a reliable crush over a 22 week period.
"Yes, it has been wet, but poor mill performance also stopped us from getting the crop off in a timely manner which has cost us dearly, and we could have been finished weeks earlier," Mr Pilla said.
"CBL (Canegrowers Burdekin Limited) was aware of the problems early in the season and on August 1, we formally put forward a cane transfer proposal to Wilmar to transfer a material amount of cane across a number of mills to optimise district crushing capacity, but it was dismissed as being administratively complex, which was a strange response."
CBL manager Greg Watson was worried about attracting harvesting contractors next year as haulout driver turnover throughout the season was high.
"Haulout drivers resigned throughout the season as they got sick of waiting around for bins for hours on end and truck drivers left to find work elsewhere," he said.
"Not consistently getting your bins is symptomatic of poor mill performance and has real workforce implications."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
