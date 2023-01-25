The exhibition space at Mooloolaba's Wharf was packed with locals, holiday-makers and western Queensland expats as Quilpie's Lyn Barnes opened her second art show in the space.
The vibrant colours of both the outback and the beach, captured on canvas by the woman dubbed by Quilpie mayor Stuart Mackenzie as 'Quilpie's gem' were quickly snapped up by astute buyers.
That means Lyn will no doubt be busy when she gets home from her working holiday at the coast, as Stuart shared with the crowd that she's selling as many works in her Quilpie gallery these days as she does when she exhibits in the big smoke.
Lyn paid tribute to everyone who had helped her artistic journey over the past 25 years, saying the space at the Sunshine Coast had been a game-changer for her.
Also showing their work were Lyn's daughter-in-law Sarah Barnes and Brisbane's Bella Strahan.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
