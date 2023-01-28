Queensland Country Life
Scenic Rim now has an Eat Local Month after council votes to extend

Larraine Sathicq
Larraine Sathicq
January 28 2023 - 4:00pm
The Scenic Rim Eat Local Week will now be a month long. Picture: Nigel Hallett

SCENIC Rim Regional Council has announced that Eat Local Week will run for the whole month of June this year.

