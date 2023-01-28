SCENIC Rim Regional Council has announced that Eat Local Week will run for the whole month of June this year.
In a statement released to the media, council said the event started in 2011, when just 900 people attended for a "paddock to plate" experience featuring local famers, producers, chefs and brewers.
Eat Local 2022 presented 125 events across the region and attracted 35,000 visitors who added almost $2 million to the local economy.
Towri Sheep Cheeses co-owner and Destination Scenic Rim board member Dallas Davidson said having a whole month of Eat Local was an exciting prospect.
"As the event grows there are more and more amazing producers who are creating things and it gives them more of an opportunity to share the limelight," she said.
"We're also hoping that this year we'll be able to go to other producers' events and enjoy ourselves as well.
"The last Eat Local Week was really tricky because there were probably four other events on at the same time ... and you feel like you're competing and you really shouldn't be, it's not about that at all."
Ms Davidson said she and her mother Carolyn, who started producing sheep cheese in 2005, would broadcast their increasingly popular "Wine Time" video segment at Summer Land Camels during Eat Local Week as well as holding a farmgate open day and hosting the iconic "Wooly Cup" race, which is traditionally held on Melbourne Cup day.
"We had to cancel it last year because of the rain," she said.
"We've had so many people wanting us to hold it in Eat Local Week, so we're doing that instead of Jamming with the Lambs.
Ms Davidson said race favourite Hercules would give others a run for their money in the Woolly Cup.
"He did have a bit of an accident a couple of weeks ago, got in a bit of a fight but he's come good," she said.
"And then we've got Frankie and Gloria and Fran, who has been training pretty hard.
"And I think little Fergus might even be old enough to join in by then. He's about six months old but he can definitely run as fast as he can to the rose garden and beats us all to the roses."
Kerry dairy farmer Kay Tommerup said Tommerup's Farm would reprise the Eat Local open day, which they haven't done for a while
"The focus will be on dairy and pork, connecting visitors with the story of farm to plate," she said.
"We'll also have our Breakfast with the Jersey Girls with a more homely, country feel."
Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the 2023 program would be announced in April to include long lunches showcasing local produce, flavour-filled dinners, farm gate experiences, food walks, tastings, tours, talks, masterclasses and workshops for all ages culminating in the signature event, the Winter Harvest Festival, on 1 July.
"The exponential growth of Eat Local Week meant that nine days, with just two weekends, was no longer enough to celebrate all our region has to offer," he said.
"Eat Local Month will place our farmers, growers and producers at centre stage and shine a spotlight on our outstanding local and seasonal produce against the backdrop of our spectacular Scenic Rim.
"Connecting our farmers and growers with chefs to create fabulous food experiences has been a game-changer for the Scenic Rim and created truly memorable moments for thousands of visitors who have been welcomed at farms and events across our region during the past 12 years," Mayor Christensen said.
"The concept of 'paddock-to-plate' has become something of a culinary cliché, but here in the Scenic Rim it's something we embrace not only during Eat Local Month but also year-round.
"Eat Local Month in winter celebrates our most abundant time of the year for our region and is the perfect time to enjoy local produce at its finest and connect with those who put food on our tables."
Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the expansion of the event was great news for both locals and visitors.
"The Scenic Rim is rapidly building its reputation as a foodie's paradise and the expansion of Eat Local Week to a month-long event brings huge benefits to local accommodation providers, retailers and of course restaurants, cafes and other food experiences in the region," he said.
"I encourage visitors from around Australia and the world to put the Scenic Rim on their 'must do' list this June for a literal taste of this amazing region."
