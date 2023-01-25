Heavy feeder steer prices saw a slight rise at the Silverdale live weight sale on Wednesday.
The market remained firm for the majority of the 251 head yarding but export cattle were slightly cheaper due to a reduced buying panel.
Feeder heifers and light feeder steers were sold to a similar trend to the previous week while weaner steers and heifers were much the same as the local area remains in need of rain.
A pen of Droughtmaster cows from The Hollow Station made 296c/kg to return $1632/hd.
Brahman cross dairy cull cows from E D Jackson made 251c/kg to return $1074/hd.
In the bulls, a Brahman from K Surawski made 267c/kg for $1844/hd.
G and R Webster sold full mouth, Santa bullocks for 323c/kg to return $2340/hd.
AC and DJ Sawatski sold heavy Charbray steers at 378c/kg or $2213/hd while the heifer equivalents made 378c/kg or $2054/hd.
Heavy Limousin cross feeder steers from RC and CB Fanning made 370c/kg or $1670/hd.
E and E Windley sold Droughtmaster light feeder steers at 449c/kg to return $1483/hd.
They also sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 387c/kg or $1587/hd.
B and T Hession offloaded yearling Santa mickeys and received 351c/kg or $1404/hd.
S Ferguson sold Brangus weaner heifers for 381c/kg at a return of $1112/hd.
Brangus weaner steers from R McRae made 441c/kg or $1240/hd.
R.D Gehrke sold light, Angus cross weaner steers for 505c/kg or $850/hd.
