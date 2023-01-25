Queensland Country Life
Gladstone bypass marks 201 days, as rural familes set up roadside 'birth centre' in protest

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 25 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
Rural families have set up a roadside 'birth centre' made up out of hay bales, with a sign which says 'Labor's Plan For Labour Bruce Highway Birth Centre'. Picture supplied by Callide MP Office

The Gladstone bypass marked 200 days this week, with rural families taking matters into their own hands, setting up a roadside 'birth centre' on the side of the Bruce Highway.

