The Gladstone bypass marked 200 days this week, with rural families taking matters into their own hands, setting up a roadside 'birth centre' on the side of the Bruce Highway.
This comes after mounted pressure on the state government and health department by rural families, to address shortage of obstetric cover.
The Gladstone Hospital was placed on bypass 202 days ago, with pressure mounting on the state government to address the staff shortages.
Also read: Gladstone's maternity bypass hits 150 days
On January 13, Queensland Health announced it had secured a locum obstetrician would provide 24/7 emergency obstetrics cover for expectant mothers in the Gladstone region, starting in February.
The birthing bypass will however remain in place while the department continues working to recruit obstetric specialists.
Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Emma McCahon expects the hospital will return to Phase 2 maternity services in the coming weeks.
"This means an obstetrician will be available for expectant mothers during obstetric emergencies that cannot be managed by the midwives on shift and when the patient cannot be transferred safely," Dr McCahon said.
"I was personally involved in finding a solution with this healthcare provider so I'm glad it's been fruitful," Mr Butcher said.
"It hasn't been appropriate to share the intimate details of negotiations, but Gladstone locals have trusted me since 2015 and they will be able to trust me long into the future. I will always fight for this region.
"Thank you to the expectant mothers who have been patient in this difficult time.
"Our focus is now on stage three, which I'm confident isn't far off, with four obstetricians recruited already."
Maternity Consumer Network's Alecia Staines said this recent update by CQHHS was an "attempt to quieten public dissatisfaction", rather than address the staffing issue.
"The head of obstetrics at Gladstone had already presented the CQHHS with a 24/7 timetable after personally recruiting obstetricians, but (CQHHS) declined," she said.
The roadside 'birth centre' made out of hay bales was inspired by an actual roadside brith which occurred, because a mother was forced to travel to Rockhampton (100km away) to give birth.
Callide MP Bryson Head said as the situation continues, we will likely see more.
"This unnecessarily places the lives of mothers and their babies at risk," Mr Head said.
"It is disgraceful that the Government only started advertising for GP Obstetricians yesterday, 199 days after the facility went on bypass.
"It astounds me that dedicated medical professionals have been forced to ignore protocols and directives in order to save the lives of mothers and their babies."
The Leader of the Opposition, David Crisafulli MP joined Mr Head on Tuesday (January 24) in Gladstone to meet with affected rural mothers and address the bypass.
Mr Crisafulli described it as another "heart-breaking chapter in the Queensland Health Crisis."
"This is not the modern Queensland local mums deserve to live in," Mr Crisafulli said.
"Forcing pregnant women to drive the Bruce Highway to give birth at Rockhampton Hospital is cruel, distressing, and dangerous and quite frankly it's a choice they should never have to make.
"There has been a complete lack of leadership from the state government and absolutely no urgency to secure full services."
Mr Crisafulli said for a city the size of Gladstone not to have full maternity services in 2023 was "disgraceful".
"We've heard the stories from local mums. We've met them. We've listened to them. For six months we've been fighting for them," he said.
"The Opposition will not stop fighting until full maternity services are restored at Gladstone Hospital."
Jemma from Save Gladstone Maternity Ward, and other mothers were also present, sharing some of the stories from nervous and concerned mothers.
Biloela also remains on bypass, with Chinchilla and Theodore being closed for a number of years.
This means the entire electorate of Callide is without maternity services.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.