Yearling steers dearer at Dalby

Numbers at Dalby increased by 915 head to 3324 on Wednesday.
Most of the cattle were drawn from the local areas with one consignment of 486 head from Chinchilla.
Buyer attendance was similar to the previous sale.
Prices for well bred light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock improved by 20c to 30c/kg. The better end of the yearling steers to feed lifted in price by 5c to 9c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks experience very little change in price. A large run of PTIC cows to restockers received excellent support. However cows to processors lost 6c to 8c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to the occasional 568c with a large number at 503c/kg. Restockers and feeder operators paid from 524c to 526c on the 280 to 330kg yearling steers with most sales from 471c to 480c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 468c to average 443c and restockers paid to 522c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made in the occasional 458c to average 407c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers averaged 432c and made to 465c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 414c/kg. Heavy grown steers and bullocks made to 361c to average 350c/kg.
Heavy weight PTIC cows returned to the paddock at an average of 319c with sales to 346c/kg. Heavy weight cows to processors made to 295c to average 289c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made 270c/kg.
- MLA
