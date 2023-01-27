After three years interrupted by the pandemic, the 2023 show season is gearing up to be a big one and cattlemen and women all over Queensland are busy preparing their show teams for the circuit, such as the Burton sisters from Biarra.
Chelsea, 7, and Daisy, 6, live with their parents Allen and Michelle Burton on their property in the Somerset Region, breeding Droughtmaster cattle for both their stud and commercial herds.
Queensland Country Life spoke to the girls and their parents during a smoko break from some school holiday yard work, with the family saying how excited they were for shows to be back in full swing.
The Burtons will prepare a team of 10 to 15 cattle this year, including some of the girls' bulls and heifers making their debut.
Chelsea said she enjoyed setting up in the sheds and mingling with other breeders and onlookers at shows, and while Daisy was a fan of prepping the cattle before they entered the ring, she was not so impressed by having to shovel the manure.
"I'm actually not going to lead a cow this time, I'm thinking of leading a bull, and his name is Giant Slayer," Chelsea said.
Able to rattle off the names of each and every bull, cow and calf in their mob, Chelsea said Giant Slayer was one of her favourites.
The girls became interested in showing after tagging along with their parents, and now were keen to be leading some of the cattle which had been bred through their own stud, Yimin CD Droughtmasters.
Ms Burton said the shows were a great way for the girls to have a crack at handling their cattle and also an opportunity to learn from other breeders.
"We just took them along to shows and they got into wanting to play with the cows and brush them, and then they decided they wanted to set up their own stud so they could show their own cattle," Ms Burton said.
"At the moment they're focusing on getting ready for the Droughtmaster futurity at Toogoolawah, which is a good opportunity for the kids to get out and have a go at the young paraders and young judges.
"It's also where they can have a go with the freshly broken-in cattle and show the public and the other breeders the quality of cattle that they're bringing through for that show season, and for some of the sales.
"It's a great opportunity for them to get out there and meet other people and other kids."
Not ones to shy away from a yarn, Ms Burton said the girls often had people coming to ask them about their cattle and they were more than happy to chat about their endeavours.
"The girls love chatting to other studs at shows and sales and they receive so much knowledge and encouragement, which we know will be handed down by our girls to others in years to come," she said.
"It's nice that they get to mix with and show the city kids what their life's about too, and how wonderful it is growing up on the farm.
"They'll even pull out a brush and go and ask these kids if they'd like to have a go and show them the cattle.
"They know that they're very lucky to have the opportunities which those kids in the cities don't get."
Both girls said that showing was their favourite thing to do with the cattle, and Allen said they also quite liked going to sales, particularly after their first bull sold for $9000 at last year's Droughtmaster National Sale.
A fourth-generation cattle producer, Allen was keen to share his love of the land with his daughters and purchased a heifer for each of them to kickstart their stud in 2020, and while most kids would be happy with toys for Christmas and birthday presents, Chelsea and Daisy much prefer their four-legged gifts from their grandma each year.
Having also done junior judging from a young age, the sisters certainly have a knack for picking good cattle, and Chelsea said she currently has her eye on a few of her Dad's breeders.
"The girls go out in the paddock with Allen during calving season to spot the new calves and a lot of the time he has to really try and secure them because the girls try to steal all of the good ones," Ms Burton joked.
"The puppy dog eyes come out from the kids to their father, and I think he's a bit of a soft touch sometimes so he ends up giving them one or two."
Chelsea and Daisy are hoping to build their numbers up again this year and learn more about prepping their cattle for shows, so that they will be ready to take them into the big arena at Beef 2024.
