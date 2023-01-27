Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Burton sisters ready to take on the show circuit

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
January 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy and Chelsea Burton at the Toogoolawah Ag Show in 2022. Pictures supplied by Michelle Burton

After three years interrupted by the pandemic, the 2023 show season is gearing up to be a big one and cattlemen and women all over Queensland are busy preparing their show teams for the circuit, such as the Burton sisters from Biarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.