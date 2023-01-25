Competition for cows and calves at Eumundi

There were 421 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.
The market remained similar to the previous sale, with quality lines holding firm, while plainer types were easier.
Cows and calves sold to stronger competition.
Chris Thompson, Kilkivan, sold lines of Droughtmaster and Charbray cows and calves for $1980, $1875 and $1650, bulls for $2040 and $2000, steers for $1430 and store cows for $1200 and $1180. Bill Noonan, Dulong, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1900.
Happy Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold Murray Grey males for $1590. Little Bunya Organics, Kandanga, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1425, $1240 and $1140. Beel and McIntyre, Tuchekoi, sold a line of Droughtmaster vealer heifer calves for $850.
Neville Barsby, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1825, cows for $1300 and vealer heifers for $970. Julie Lobwein, Sexton, sold Brangus heifer calves for $800. Brian and Lyn Barker, Ridgewood, sold Droughtmaster male and steer calves for $1030 and $855.
