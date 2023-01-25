The potato chip has been a hot topic of late.
Flooding and wet weather throughout much of last year dramatically impacted Australian potato growers' yields and led to them disappearing from the deep-fryer of some cafes and restaurants and one of the major supermarkets limiting the sale of frozen chip bags to two per customer.
While the shortage has been devastating for those that love to dunk a hot chippie in some tomato sauce, there has been an alternative waiting quietly in the wings for its time in the spotlight - the humble sweet potato.
Australia grows more than 100,000 tonnes of sweet potatoes each year, with 85 per cent of that epic volume coming from the Bundaberg region.
Damien Botha is CEO of one of the major growers of sweet potatoes in the region, Greensill Farming.
Mr Botha said while the white potato hot chip shortage hadn't driven an immediate massive surge in sweet potato sales, it had sparked interest in some looking for an alternative.
"One of the things we have seen in recent weeks is when there are shortages on supermarket shelves and other outlets, they are starting to say 'we can't get white potatoes so let's use sweet potatoes as an alternative'," he said.
"They are obviously different from how they cook and act as a vegetable, but definitely we are seeing an increase in demand because there is an opportunity to fill that gap."
The sweet potatoes are picked and processed on farm before being distributed for market and sent to food manufacturers to be transformed into value-adding products like frozen sweet potato chips.
While the percentage used in food manufacturing is currently limited, Mr Botha believes when you look at the American market the growth potential is there and with takeaway chains such as Red Rooster and Grill'd trying a sweet potato wedge, the other major franchises could soon do the same.
"One of the things we will see over coming years is as other crops have limitations or shortages, we will see some demand growth in sweet potatoes," he said.
"I'd be very surprised if we don't see sweet potato products come into the likes of McDonald's and other major fast-food restaurants.
"While we don't know that for sure, there is a huge global demand for processed white potatoes, so as there is potential shortages, that gives rise to a gap that needs to be filled."
The organisation is third-generation Bundaberg farming operation that started in 1945 with sugar cane, and now also produces a range of broadacre crops, as well as being Australia's leading producer of sweet potatoes.
"Bundy is essentially the perfect climate," he said,
"What that allows us to do is harvest 52 weeks of the year, so we are always harvesting fresh."
