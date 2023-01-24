Weaners and restockers ease at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a larger yarding of 523 head on Tuesday which included lines of well finished steers and bullocks.
Cow numbers remained steady, with pens of well finished prime cows on offer.
The market was slightly cheaper than last week but with more weight on offer returns are still pleasing vendors.
Weaners and restockers sold to a slightly easier trend.
Weaner steers and heifers consigned by Maleny Black Angus sold for 499.2c/kg and 474.2c to return $919 and $840 respectively. Mick and Melissa Self sold backgrounder heifers to 391.2c to realise $1220. Backgrounder steers from the Sedgy Family Trust made 401.2c to come back at $1344.
Cole Country Trust sold feeder steers for 418.2c or $1566. Feeder heifers from O'Briens Transport Pty Ltd sold to 413.2c to come back at $1735. Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe sold pasture heifers for 372.2c to realise $2698 and heavy cows for 292.2c or $2308. Pens of pasture heifers from Tom and Marie Copley sold to 353.2c or $1560.
Monte Cassino Pastoral Co also sold pens of pasture heifers that made 361.2c to return $1633. Six tooth ox from the Ford family sold for 350c to come back at $1864. Pat Stark sold medium weight cows for 298.2c to return $1647. Pens of cows from From Enterprises sold for 303.2c to realise $1937. Merv and Marlene Krause sold a bull for 254.2c to return $2097.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.