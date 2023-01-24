Weaners and restockers ease at Moreton

Monte Cassino Pastoral Co also sold pens of pasture heifers that made 361.2c to return $1633. Six tooth ox from the Ford family sold for 350c to come back at $1864. Pat Stark sold medium weight cows for 298.2c to return $1647. Pens of cows from From Enterprises sold for 303.2c to realise $1937. Merv and Marlene Krause sold a bull for 254.2c to return $2097.