Weaner steers sell for 499c, heifers make 474c at Moreton

January 25 2023 - 10:00am
Weaners and restockers ease at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a larger yarding of 523 head on Tuesday which included lines of well finished steers and bullocks.

