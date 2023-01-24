Two adults and an infant from Roma have died following a multi-vehicle traffic crash in Oakey on Tuesday morning.
At approximately 11.15am a crash occurred on the Warrego Highway at the Oakey Creek Bridge involving an eastbound sedan and a westbound truck.
As a result of that crash, a second collision has occurred between the westbound truck and another eastbound truck.
The sedan was carrying four occupants and sustained significant damage in the collision.
Three occupants, a 40-year-old Roma man, a 38-year-old Roma woman and a one-year-old Roma girl, died at the scene.
Multiple media outlets are reporting that the fatalities were a mother, father, and their infant child.
The passenger and fourth occupant, a 36-year-old Roma man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is assisting police with inquiries.
The driver of the westbound truck, a 20-year-old Kearneys Spring man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Toowoomba Hospital.
The driver of the eastbound truck, a 55-year-old Brendale man, was not physically injured and is assisting police with inquiries.
The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances of the collision and appeal for witnesses, especially those with dashcam vision or CCTV of the crash, or the moments leading up to it to come forward.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
As of 8.40pm on Tuesday night, the Warrego Highway remains closed near the Oakey Creek Bridge.
Diversions are in place while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates the crash.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect significant delays.
