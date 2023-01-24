Queensland Country Life
Oakey crash results in three deaths, including a one-year-old child all from Roma

By Newsroom
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 9:00pm
The Warrego Highway, near Oakey, 28km north west of Toowoomba, remains closed Tuesday night after a multi-vehicle crash which occured on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps

Two adults and an infant from Roma have died following a multi-vehicle traffic crash in Oakey on Tuesday morning.

