Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Oakey crash results in three deaths, including a child

By Newsroom
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The horrific three vehicle crash occured just after 11am on Tuesday morning, just outside of the township of Oakey, 28km west of Toowoomba. Image: Google Maps

A head on crash, involving a car and two trucks, has claimed the lives of three people, including a young child, on the Warrego Highway at Oakey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.