A head on crash, involving a car and two trucks, has claimed the lives of three people, including a young child, on the Warrego Highway at Oakey.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash near Oakey Creek Bridge on the Warrego Highway at 11.20am on Tuesday.
Queensland Ambulance confirmed multiple patients had sustained critical injuries from the crash.
Multiple media outlets are reporting three people, including a mother, father and their six-month daughter, died as result of their injuries.
Preliminary information indicates the three fatalities were traveling in a car when it collided head on with a truck, traveling in the opposite direction. Another truck also crashed into the car, moments after the first collision.
The Warrego Highway south west of Oakey remains closed and diversions are in place while emergency and forensic crash investigations continue.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed two truck drivers were in a stable condition, with one transported to Toowoomba Hospital with minor leg injuries.
Another patient, believed to be one of the truck drivers, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.
More information to come.
