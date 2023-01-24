Cows, weaner steers firm at Woodford

There were 323 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford sale on Monday.
Cows, weaners and younger steers/males held firm, while younger heifers and plainer cattle were slightly easier than last week's rates.
Matthew Donrow, Mt Pleasant, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1540 and $1500 and steers for $1510 and $1490. Leonie Enchelmaier, Laceys Creek, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $940.
Rod Howard, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1780. Christensen family, Kilcoy, sold Santa vealers, with males making $1180 and $860 and heifers $1000 and $890. Rod and Elana Hayes, Cherry Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1290.
Darcy Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Brangus steers for $1190. Veronica Nichols, Stanmore, sold a Santa bull for $2100. Anthony and Peter Klein, Cedarton, sold lines of Brahman steers for $1440.
