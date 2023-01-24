Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster steers sell for $1780 at Woodford

Updated January 25 2023 - 8:14am, first published 6:00am
Cows, weaner steers firm at Woodford

There were 323 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford sale on Monday.

