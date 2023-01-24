Prices ease at Coolabunia

Coolabunia fat and store sale on January 19 yarded 790 head, with prices dropping from 2022 but is still holding strong.
Cows and calves topped at $2250 and averaged $1762. PTIC cows made up to $1500 with PTIC heifers making up to $1550.
There were not many bulls to quote but the lighter bulls averaged 320.2c/kg to return $1552.97 with heavier bulls over 600kg to average 301c/kg and return $1900.
Cows made out to 309.2c/kg to return $1699 with an average of 304c/kg, with varying quality.
Steers 200-300kg topped at 558.2c/kg averaging 436.4c/kg and $1107.
The heavier steers of 300-650kg returned an average of $1550 with average of 403c/kg and top of 480.2c/kg.
Heifers 200-300kg topped at 480.2c/kg and averaged 391.3c/kg to return around $1000.
Heavier heifers 300 to over 400kg topped at 460c/kg, averaged 388c/kg to return an average of $1332.50.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.