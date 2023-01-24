Queensland Country Life
Cows and calves top at $2250 at Coolabunia

Updated January 24 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 12:00pm
Prices ease at Coolabunia

Coolabunia fat and store sale on January 19 yarded 790 head, with prices dropping from 2022 but is still holding strong.

