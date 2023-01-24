A Queensland-based hunting and shooting group says it's growing frustrated over new firearm licence wait times.
Applicants are currently waiting more than eight months (34.4 weeks) on average to obtain a new licence from Queensland police's weapons licensing branch.
Permit to acquire applications are being turned around in 22 days average.
Hunters and Shooters Society of Australia president Phil (last name withheld) said he had raised members' concerns and questioned the lead time on his application on behalf of the club for a club licence, but was disappointed with the response.
"I've raised this concern several times for other members and for ourselves at how long it's taking to get licences looked at and approved and I just felt like the response was a little bit lacklustre," he said.
"I am left wondering how this service got left to degrade so far that even a significant boost in budget and resources has left it lagging to a 34.4 week delay."
In the 2022-23 Budget, the state government allocated $1.6 million to improve the branch, including recruiting an additional 50 client service officers to aid in reducing the timeframes.
In early September 2022, QPS confirmed it had more than 80 personnel processing about 1100 permits to acquire, 360 licence renewals and 330 new weapons licence applications each week. Later that month, the branch brought in 10 new authorised officers.
The society president said PTA delays were also still an issue for the state's smaller firearm dealers.
"The delays are causing issues for the industry. We work closely with a gun shop that has a restricted licence, which means they can only hold so many firearms on their licence. They're allowed to have 20," Phil said.
"When the PTAs are taking longer than 22 days, that means they can't turn over those firearms. They could have someone come in and buy those 20 firearms in less than a week and then they have to take those firearms and put them in their safe and they can't get any new stock."
QPS has been contacted for comment.
Meanwhile, Queensland has 2835 fewer illegal firearms and weapons in circulation following the first year of the Permanent National Firearms Amnesty.
Out of a national total of 17,543, NSW and Victoria led the count, surrendering 6704 and 3279 respectively.
Of the 2835 Queensland weapons collected, 1879 were dropped off at firearm dealers and 956 with law enforcement.
There were 1673 handed in for registration, while the other 963 were destroyed.
Among the cache were 11 stolen and 26 missing weapons.
The bulk of the weapons (1814) were category A, which includes rimfire rifles, single or double barrel shotguns, paintball guns, air rifles, and powerheads.
However, 171 were handguns and 12 were category R weapons - machine guns or fully automatic large calibre military weapons.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
