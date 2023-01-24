BURRENDOWN South is a diverse 3506 hectare (8664 acre) Western Lands Lease property with 1277ha of dryland cultivation and 2229ha of grazing land.
Located 15km south west of Mungindi on the NSW side of the border, the cultivation country comprises of mainly heavy deep black soils and is contained to one area for ease of management.
The grazing country is mainly open to semi-open, heavy flood country growing mainly Mitchell and blue grass as well as winter herbages. Timbers include belah, coolabah and wilga.
There is also about 500ha of lighter red soils, of which about half has been established with buffell grass.
About 500ha has been pulled in recent years.
Water is a feature of Burrendown South.
There is a 5km single frontage to the Barwon River, which forms the northern boundary, and double frontage to the Little Weir River, which traverses the property.
There are also four ground tanks as well as a shared, and a piped water system consisting of seven tanks and seven troughs. The water is also also used to spray the cultivation.
The 500 head capacity steel cattle yards have a covered crush plus calf cradle and equipped with a trough and a sprinkler system.
There is a laneway running from the back paddock that services the cattle yards.
Burrendown South will be auctioned by Prosser Hutton in Mungindi on February 16.
Contact Peter Prosser, 0427 254 705, or Tara Seaton, 0419 499 873, Prosser Hutton, Mungindi.
