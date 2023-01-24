Newly released statistics reveal inter-hospital transfers and motor vehicle accidents are the two most likely reasons for LifeFlight helicopters to be called into action on the Darling Downs.
According to the data, Toowoomba LifeFlight was the aeromedical service's busiest Queensland base in 2022, with 659 people helped.
The Toowoomba-based helicopters clocked up 1046 mission flying hours, the equivalent of being in the air for 44 days and nights, and the missions were estimated to cost approximately $16.5 million, at no cost to patients.
With critical care doctors and flight paramedics on board every mission, the choppers were tasked 74 times to the scene of serious on and off-road vehicle incidents, or to urgently transfer hospital patients in need of specialist care, after being injured in a crash.
In some cases, such as a car rollover on the Western Downs in August, there were multiple patients with serious injuries and both choppers were needed on-scene.
"It is really disappointing to know that crashes were one of the main reasons these helicopters were sent on their missions in every region," RACQ spokesperson Lauren Cooney said.
"We know that the road toll hit 299 last year; it was our worst road toll in more than a decade.
"When you are behind the wheel you just need to focus on getting to your destination safely, you don't want to be meeting one of these crews on the side of the road."
As well as airlifting patients for higher levels of care and attending vehicle crashes, the other mission categories most in use were non-COVID related medical/respiratory, cardiac and neurological.
In the Maranoa, the top five mission categories for the Roma LifeFlight SGAS helicopter in 2022 were motor vehicle incidents (17), fall from animal (7), cardiac/chest pain (7), animal attacks (5), and burns/scalds (4).
Further east, Bundaberg rescue chopper crews were kept busy by searches and crashes last year.
It was also a record twelve months for LifeFlight in the Wide Bay-Burnett region, with the Bundaberg base helping 305 people, at a cost of around $7.6 million.
The Bundaberg crews clocked up 356 flying hours, with a major portion of that being spent on 36 wide-scale searches, due to the chopper's specialist search capabilities.
Chopper crews were called into action 31 times to respond to motor vehicle incidents, including those involving motorists and motorcyclists, in crashes both on and off road across the region.
LifeFlight group head of operations Yvette Lutze said 2022 demonstrated how indispensable the aeromedical service was to regional Queensland.
"These are not just numbers to us, they're actually people," she said.
"It's someone's mother, father, brother, sister, son or daughter, and they're at their most vulnerable. That matters to us.
"They don't have a choice in how they're transported and it's up to us to provide them the critical care that they need in the safest possible way.
"It's not something that we take lightly here at LifeFlight."
One of the many 2022 jobs that demonstrated the expertise of Bundaberg's crews was the search mission for three stranded boaties whose catamaran had sunk, north of Bundaberg, in February.
The Bundaberg crews also played a major role in the aerial response to the flood emergencies early in 2022, performing numerous rescues including winching a young girl, a couple and their four dogs to safety after their home was cut off by extensive flooding in January.
The mission was one of 11 winch rescues the crews performed in the past year.
"The crews were so busy over that period. Our bases are manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year," Ms Lutze said.
"That put us in a position to respond, at any hour of the day or night, to the emergency as it was unfolding.
"The crews were going out, they were conducting things such as searches, rescues, winching and medical transport operations.
"There were people who no one actually knew were missing.
"One of the great things about our service and the helicopters is the agility of our helicopter. It can get to places that other aircraft or means of transport can't, for example, a car or a boat."
Across Australia, 6978 people were helped by the service.
The record results were achieved despite COVID-19 impacting staffing levels, aeromedical crew availability and operational capability more in 2022 than any other year of the pandemic.
LifeFlight is also working towards a new multi-million dollar base at Roma, paid for by funding from the Australian government, LifeFlight and significant community fundraising, is currently under construction in the Maranoa region.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
