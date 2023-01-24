Queensland Country Life
Growers told Maryborough sugar mill will remain closed

By Brad Marsellos
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Farmers have been told Maryborough mill will remain closed. Picture Supplied Graeme Wilson

Cane growers in the south east of Queensland are looking to Isis Central Sugar Mill once again for the 2023 crush, after farmers have been told Maryborough mill will remain closed.

