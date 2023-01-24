Cane growers in the south east of Queensland are looking to Isis Central Sugar Mill once again for the 2023 crush, after farmers have been told Maryborough mill will remain closed.
The Maryborough mill last crushed in 2022, after 126 years of operation, but last year it was announced the mill would reopen as a bio-energy hub, now it appears the deal has turned from sweet to sour.
Grower and chair of Maryborough Canegrowers Roger Bambling, said it was disappointing the mill would remain closed.
"We have just found out the contract between Advanced Energy Group and Maryborough Sugar Factory has been terminated," he said.
"We all suspected it wasn't going to open but it's all just come out officially.
"The whole of Maryborough is disappointed, because it would have been a great thing for the town and a boost for the local economy."
After several months of speculation the mill would not open again, Mr Bambling said at least now plans could be made for the future.
"For us it's not much different than it was a year ago, because the mill had shut and we were negotiating with Isis mill and then all of a sudden it came out of the blue AEG were keen to get Maryborough going again to use the cane for bio-energy, and unfortunately it hasn't happened," he said.
"Hopefully we will have a CSA (cane supply agreement) signed off with Isis this week, and I think it at least means growers will have some certainty now and they can send it up to Isis.
"Once we get that CSA signed everyone can just get on with farming."
It has been a difficult few years for cane farmers in south east Queensland, with closure of the mill and a long, challenging 2022 crush due to a wetter than average year.
But Mr Bambling believes local growers will continue farming cane and he remains hopeful the Maryborough mill will crush again in the future.
"Cane growing has been a bit tough but in the last few years the prices have come good," he said.
"The ones growing cane now are the resilient ones, and it looks like being a reasonable agreement with Isis, freight charge can be kept right down, and the sugar price outlook looks good.
"There is certainly an appetite for cane out there, we have realised sugar cane has a lot more use than just sugar, the Maryborough mill could fill up and so could Isis."
Queensland Country Life is seeking comment from Advanced Energy Group and MSF Sugar and will update as details come to hand.
