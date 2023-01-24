Queensland Country Life
Home/News

New Millmerran hospital announced for 2025

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Millmerran Multipurpose Health Service will be replaced by 2025. Picture supplied

The small town of Millmerran on the Darling Downs will receive a major boost to its health services after the state government announced the construction of a new hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.