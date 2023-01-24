The small town of Millmerran on the Darling Downs will receive a major boost to its health services after the state government announced the construction of a new hospital.
A new Millmerran Multipurpose Health Service facility will replace the old one and be tendered in early 2023, with completion scheduled for 2025.
It will have an eight-bed inpatient unit, five-bed residential aged care space, and acute and non-acute spaces.
A replacement helipad will also be built on the site, with the existing pad making way for new facilities.
It's a big win for the town of 1500, which only just got back its sole GP in October after almost three years in the lurch.
The government also announced a new Doomadgee Hospital and Community Health Centre in the state's north west.
At this stage, the cost is unclear.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the existing health facilities had served their communities well but "they were ageing and in need of replacement".
Darling Downs Health board chair Mike Horan said the announcement was an important investment.
"To have the opportunity to build a new, modern multipurpose health service facility in Millmerran is incredibly important for the town and the communities it services," Mr Horan said.
"Our focus will be ensuring these projects are completed to a high standard and that the outcome is exactly what is needed in the community."
DDH chief executive Annette Scott said a new multipurpose health service facility "will bring a revitalised healthcare experience to the Millmerran community".
The two facilities are part of a $1 billion state investment in rural and remote health infrastructure - part of the record $23.6 billion health budget for 2022-23.
The program already includes the announcement of new health facilities at Bamaga, Blackwater, Camooweal, Charleville, Cow Bay, Moranbah, Morven, Normanton, Pormpuraaw, St George and Tara.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
