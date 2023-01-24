Cattle sales returned to Gin Gin for the first time in 2023 on Monday with prices favouring buyers.
Rain and insufficient numbers of cattle forced the cancelation of most store and prime sales in north and central Queensland earlier this month, but some started to return this week.
Elders yarded approximately 100 head of cattle at Gin Gin, west of Bundaberg.
"With the market the way it was, obviously the numbers were back a bit," Mr Weazel said.
"It definitely shows how much the markets fallen away since just before Christmas."
Sold via open auction, lower quality, older cows with "pretty decent" calves peaked at $1720 a unit while mixed aged Brahman store cows made $1400/head.
The price for lighter cattle at Gin Gin was on par with other markets in southern Queensland.
Quality yearling steers made around $960/head, while the best of the weaner heifers, weighing about 230kg, returned $1020/head.
John Kronk of Rosedale offered and sold seven Santa Gertrudis steers described by Mr Weazel as "the best pen of steers sold on the day" for $1460/head, estimated to weigh about 320kg.
Mr Weazel said graziers were holding off from selling cattle due to the current market with some enjoying a good season.
"People are a bit nervous about what the markets going to do and they're hanging back a bit at the moment," he said.
"If you've got plenty of feed in your paddocks and the cattle market is slightly down, why would they sell?
"Some local buyers are just trying to snap up a few cheap ones while they can and hold on to them.
"At the moment, prices are pretty cheap and Miriam Vale had a sale there Friday, where they sold 83 head, and it was much the same."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.