Two die in single truck crash near Gympie

By Newsroom
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:27pm
Queensland police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash a near Gympie. Picture: Supplied Police Madia

A 44-year-old Maryborough woman and a 52-year-old Gympie man have died following a single vehicle crash at Curra in Gympie today (January 23).

