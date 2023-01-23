A 44-year-old Maryborough woman and a 52-year-old Gympie man have died following a single vehicle crash at Curra in Gympie today (January 23).
Initial information indicates at approximately 10.20am, at the intersection of Curra Estate Road and Gleneagles Drive, a truck has crashed into a power pole.
The 44-year-old female driver and the 52-year-old male passenger, both sustained critical injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage of the crash or the moments leading up to is asked to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
