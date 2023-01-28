Farmers count cost of deluge

Monsoonal downpours last week saw many areas of northern and central Queensland experience incredibly wet conditions ranging from what has been welcomed good rain through to damaging and dangerous flood conditions, depending on which part of the region you are in.
Farmers in North Queensland are, of course, well versed in preparing as best as they can for wet season rain events, however with the amount of rainfall and flash flooding that has occurred in certain areas, it is expected that many farmers will be adversely impacted. Each water catchment has different capacity to handle hundreds of millimetres of rainfall and impact, good or bad, will also depend on the stage of production each farmer is at.
In the short term, disruptions to transport and logistics due to road closures and flood damage are preventing the movement of goods on and off farm, across the region and to southern markets, which is impacting farmers and affected communities.
As farmers begin to assess any damage to on farm assets and the impacts on harvest or planting are more fully realised, the weeks ahead will determine what longer-term effects this significant rain will have on agriculture in the region and the broader food supply chain for consumers.
With many farmers coming off the back of an already disrupted growing season due to 2022 weather events and other supply chain disruptions, it is likely that this monsoonal event will cause further impacts however the flow on effect on supply and supermarket shelves will only become fully apparent as the coming weeks and months unfold.
Mangoes and pineapples are still being picked in some regions and cane has experienced an incredibly late crush this season. After a significant wet event like this, root rot and increased risk of disease can impact vegetable crops.
Affected farmers are encouraged to complete the disaster impact survey as soon as safely possible and communicate your situation with your industry body so that the impact of this monsoon event can be accurately determined.
QFF will continue to work closely with the Queensland government to ensure farmers and rural communities impacted are supported to recover.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.