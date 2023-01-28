Queensland Country Life
Opinion

North Queensland farmers are assessing the damage after last week's monsoon event

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
January 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers count cost of deluge

Monsoonal downpours last week saw many areas of northern and central Queensland experience incredibly wet conditions ranging from what has been welcomed good rain through to damaging and dangerous flood conditions, depending on which part of the region you are in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.