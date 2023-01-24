Buyers selective at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba increased by 146 head to 350 on Monday.
The trend of young cattle in the largest numbers continued with a relatively small sample of grown classes in the lineup.
The regular buyers were present and active in the market. Buyers were selective, with only top quality lines in demand and prices adjusted according to quality across the remainder.
Light weight yearling steers with show ring potential made to 626c to average 515c/kg. Yearling steers 280 to 330kg to restockers made to 500c to average 445c and the feeder lines made to 452c to average 407c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 405c and made to 448c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 376c to average 358c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers averaged 408c and made to 420c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 428c to average 417c/kg. Some to restockers made to and averaged 384c/kg. The occasional pen of bullocks made to 298c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows made to 232c and good heavy weight cows made to 262c/kg. Heavy bulls made to 266c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers made to 436c/kg. One bull sold open auction made to $3700/head. Cows and calves made to $2560/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.