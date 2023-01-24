Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weight yearling steers with show ring potential reach 626c at Toowoomba

January 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyers selective at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba increased by 146 head to 350 on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.