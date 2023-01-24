Buyers selective at Toowoomba

Light weight yearling steers with show ring potential made to 626c to average 515c/kg. Yearling steers 280 to 330kg to restockers made to 500c to average 445c and the feeder lines made to 452c to average 407c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 405c and made to 448c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 376c to average 358c/kg.

