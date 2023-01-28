Early planted sorghum on track for above average yields

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, trade officials from Australia and China reached an agreement for the countries' trade ministers to meet and discuss an ending to the trade ban.
The meeting between the trade officials was reported to be both productive and constructive and has laid a path to bring an end to the restrictions that have been hobbling Australia's agricultural exports for more than two years. No time frame was set for the meeting but Chinese state media is reporting that a video meeting between the two trade ministers will be conducted in the near future.
If the meeting does go ahead, it will be the first official meeting between both countries' trade ministers in more than three years. China is by far Australia's largest agricultural destination, accounting for more than a quarter of our total agricultural exports.
China has continued to import Australian wheat over the past couple of years but other commodities, such as barley, canola and beef have suffered.
China has been Australia's largest agricultural export destination since 2010-11, when it toppled Japan as the most important destination. Around 25 per cent, or $11.8 billion, of Australia's exports were shipped to China in 2017-18, more than double the size of the next largest destination. In 2017-18, China was Australia's largest destination for wool, barley, cotton and sorghum.
All relationships have their challenges, as seen with the trade frictions between Australia and China in recent times. As with all trade relations, differences are inevitable but working through trade diplomacy settings and finding agreed approaches to manage such differences will be central for Australia's agricultural trade prosperity in the medium term.
Southern Queensland growers are anxious for another rain for sorghum crops, with paddocks drying out sooner than expected from last year's deluge. Early plantings of sorghum crops are generally in good shape but later planted crops need rain in the coming weeks.
Early planted sorghum crops are on track for above average yields with harvest to start in the coming weeks. Yields in the November-January planted crops will depend on more rain, with plants already starting to suffer from the dry January.
Winter crop harvest across Australia is almost complete. GrainCorp received 121,850 tonnes of grain into its east coast grain storages in the week to January 16.
