Early planted sorghum on track for above average yields

Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Australia and China to discuss an end to the trade ban

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
January 28 2023 - 11:00am
On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, trade officials from Australia and China reached an agreement for the countries' trade ministers to meet and discuss an ending to the trade ban.

