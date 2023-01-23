A Brahman steer has been rescued by a passing rescue helicopter, after the young animal was trapped in the fork of a tree in central Queensland.
The steaks were high when the newest RACQ CapRescue crew officer Ty Jackson was welcomed to Rockhampton this week.
Whilst conducting his training with the Rescue300 herd, they spotted something udderly problematic.
Vision from the scene show what appears to be a young Brahman steer was wedged in the fork of a tree and left unable to escape on its own.
Taking stock of the situation, the rescue chopper landed and Ty mooved into position to give the bovine a boost.
No doubt his first rescue had no beef with him, and the crew were proud of the latest recruit mustering up the courage to wrangle this task.
