.
Multiple Golden Guitar winner, Tom Curtain, who discovered his passion for music while working on Mt Sanford station in the Northern Territory, has his hand impressions placed alongside 300 others at the Hands of Fame cornerstone, on Kable Avenue in Tamworth.
He is one of five Hands of Fame inductees, including Kevin Bennett, Kristy Cox, Duncan Toombs and Wanita, announced at the Tamworth Country Music Festival by Toyota Country Music Festival Manager, Barry Harley.
Mr Harley said each of these five artists are talented performers and artists and are each deserving of a place in Australasian country music history.
Tom is touring again this summer in 2022/23 for the sixth consecutive year and was in Tamworth when the presentation was made.
"It really came out of left field, and I was totally blown away," he told Queensland Country Life.
"At the same time it is very rewarding to be up there with the likes of Slim Dusty, John Williamson and Tex Morton.
"I first came to the Country Music Festival in 2003 and busked down Peel Street which was an experience that is for sure."
It was while working with head stockman and recording country music artist Martin Oakes, who encouraged him to pick-up a guitar and start writing songs about his experiences of living and working in outback Australia.
Tom was born in Mildura, Victoria in 1979, before returned his family property Old Boyneside, Kumbia near Kingaroy. He attended Kumbia State School and later boarded at Marist College in Brisbane.
He now has five successful albums, as well as an award-winning outback enterprise, the Katherine Outback Experience, his primary business, has won countless accolades for engaging tourists in the Territory.
Tom's outback show provides a unique window into the inner workings of life on a cattle station through real horse-starting and working dog demonstrations, live music and story telling.
He has completed his Queensland tour with eight horses 10 working dogs, three goats and his young band, and now on tour in NSW.
He said one of his Queensland highlights was holding his show in his home town, at the local Kumbia Pony Club grounds.
"I am one of five boys in the family and every second Sunday with our Dad, we would trot 12 kilometres to and from pony club.
"To be back on those grounds and in front of my home crowd was pretty awesome," he said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.