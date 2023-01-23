The second Gympie fat and store sale for 2023 saw a rise in prices across board, with some quality lines from the local and North Burnett areas highlighting the yarding of 1400.
All the usual processors were present and active, with Teys, Nolans and JBS purchasing significant numbers throughout the sale.
The fat sale kicked off with the majority of the heavier bullocks selling between 250 and 360c/kg.
There was plenty of competition between processors for a large quantity of Brahman cows, with the pens selling for 280 to 320c/kg mostly.
Prices rose in the store cattle, but the word around the yards was that it was "definitely a buyer's market," with majority of the cattle remaining much cheaper than the final sales of 2022.
Several lines of good quality weaner steers sold for prices between 450 and 520c/kg, with some hotly contested lightweight Brahman weaners making up to 574c/kg.
The heifer run saw some mixed quality offerings, with the heavier females averaging around 330 to 380c/kg, while some quality lines of lighter cattle reached around the 550c/kg mark.
Vendor Grant Gericke's two pens of Charbray heifers stood out amongst the store sale yarding, which consisted of mostly Brahman and Brahman cross cattle, evident in the competitive bidding for the 20 head.
Mr Gericke's heifers sold for 532c/kg, bound for the Murgon area where they will be joined with a Charolais bull.
The two pens averaged weighed 313.8 kg on average, returning, $1663.50 per head.
The same buyer also purchased a further 18 Charbray heifers from the Mundubbera area for 492c/kg, offered by Steve Burey.
Pleased with the result, Mr Gericke said considering the current market, his cattle sold very well on the day.
"You can't compare it to last year, because those prices were pretty ridiculous, but on the day, it's really good," he said.
Mr Gericke runs a commercial breeder operation at Mundubbera, breeding F1 Charbray cattle, with an emphasis on using quality Brahman females, which he joins with bulls purchased from Barambah-Dale Charolais.
Although he has been selling at Gympie for years, Mr Gericke said he does not usually sell this early in the year and that the calves sold were "a bit out of season."
Like many graziers in recent week's, Mr Gericke said he has seen things start to dry off due to a lack of decent summer rainfall.
"There's plenty of grass, but a shower or two right now would be good," he said.
"Places have had patches of it with storms and what have you, 20 or 30 mils here and there, but some places haven't had anything."
Mr Gericke's next round of cattle will be ready for the weaner sales later in the year.
A full report from the sale will run in this week's Queensland Country Life.
