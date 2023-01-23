AuctionsPlus listings rise

There were 12,247 cattle offered on AuctionsPlus last week, up 6 per cent on the previous week.
The offering was largely dominated by PTIC heifers and the heavy end of the young steer market, as the January price see-saw returned, with returns rising for six out of 10 young cattle categories last week.
Within the steer category, the largest offering was for the 330-400kg lines, with the 1113 head offered selling to a 53pc clearance rate, averaging $1663/head, up 17pc.
Feeder steer demand remained steady for the week. Ranging from 410c - 455c, and averaging 433c/kg lwt, 400kg+ steer prices were 20pc below the corresponding week last year. The category averaged $1865/head, back $33 from the previous week.
There was a smaller offering through the lighter lines, with 200-280kg steers averaging $221 higher, at $1397/head.
A line of 72 Angus steers from Moonie weighing 264kg lwt, aged between 6-9 months, returned $1455/head.
An offering of 778 280-330kg steers averaged $1538/head.
Overall young heifer numbers were again down on last year, with the largest offering through the 330-400kg lines, at 955 head. The heavier categories slipped back, with 330-400kg lines averaging $191 lower, at $1516/head, while the 400kg+ lines dropped $71, to average $1700/head.
A line of Angus heifers from Moonie weighing 349kg lwt and aged 14-15-months returned $1580/head.
Light heifers were in thin supply, with 623 head of 200-280kg heifers averaging $8 lower, at $1156/head.
A line of 66 Angus heifers from Moonie aged 14-15 months and weighing 278kg lwt returned $1320/head.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $42 higher at $1411/head, with a line of eight to 14-month-old Santa Gertrudis/Droughtmaster heifers, out of Theodore, weighing 315kg lwt returning $1260/head.
PTIC heifers averaged $2244/head, down $494, while PTIC cows averaged $165 higher, at $2353/head.
From Texas, a line of 21 PTIC Angus cows aged 5-5.5 years old and weighing 526kg lwt with CAF returned $3380/head, sold to a buyer in Inverell, NSW.
AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings roared back to life last week, with 145,283 head - the largest ever January weekly listing.
Crossbred lambs sold to an average $111/head, back $12, with a 51pc clearance.
Merino wether lambs registered the highest clearance across the lamb categories, reaching 84pc for the 13,839 head offered. Prices lifted $8 to average $81/head.
Shedding breed lambs sold from $103 - $132 to average $123/head, back $12.
Composite/other breed lambs reached a 75pc clearance, and averaged $100/head, back $5.
SM first-cross ewes sold to a 76pc clearance across the 3196 head offered, with prices averaging $219/head.
SM shedding breed ewes sold from $150 to $223, and averaged $210/head, up $92 while clearance reached 48pc.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets averaged $167/head - rising $15 across the 6983 head offered.
A large offering from Moree, NSW, saw 780 Merino ewe hoggets aged 1.4-1.5 years, weighing 47kg lwt, return $130/head.
NSM Merino ewes ranged from $84 - $228/head, to average $145/head - up $21.
