AuctionsPlus steers 330-400kg average $1663/head, up 17pc

Updated January 24 2023 - 9:17am, first published 8:00am
AuctionsPlus listings rise

CATTLE

There were 12,247 cattle offered on AuctionsPlus last week, up 6 per cent on the previous week.

