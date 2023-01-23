Supporting students through excellence in education

PEACE Lutheran College is a Kindergarten to Year 12 co-educational day and boarding school - a place where everybody is somebody.
It is our goal to provide a complete education to students - academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Students are respected for who they are and made to feel important, known, and valued.
Located in Kamerunga, Cairns, our College is nestled between picturesque hills, only 15 minutes from Cairns City, providing a country setting in a city environment.
We are proud of our spacious tropical grounds and modern facilities, a space that provides a feeling of Peace the moment you arrive whilst being an exciting place for learning and development.
We offer an outstanding program of academic, vocational, sporting, cultural and social experiences and have one of the finest records in Cairns for graduating seniors being accepted into their tertiary course of choice.
We also offer an array of opportunity pathways for each young person's aspiration.
Our smaller student body allows us to offer individualised attention, keeping students on track and working to achieve their best. Our expert teachers form the backbone of our quality education and are passionate about engaging students with their learning.
Applications for a Peace Lutheran College scholarship are being accepted.
We offer scholarships to students with proven strengths in academic achievement, the arts and sports.
These scholarships are awarded evaluating academic merit being determined through an ACER (AGAT) examination, a review of a submitted portfolio of achievements relative to the scholarship area of application, and an interview with the Principal.
All applicants should be able to display examples of their alignment with our College values of; Peace, Excellence, Respect, and Community.
Could Peace be the right choice for your child? Contact us to find out more. Or apply online for an Academic Scholarship.
