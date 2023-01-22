Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 850 head of cattle at their Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
A top-quality yarding of backgrounder and replacement breeder heifers highlighted the yarding, selling to a large panel of buyers with prices holding fully firm on the previous week.
Quality lines of backgrounder and feeder steers also held firm. Cows and calves were slightly dearer for all quality lines.
Lesser quality cattle showed signs of easing again as restocker and feedlot operators take advantage of the increase in cattle numbers.
Camp View Grazing, Kilcoy, sold a quality pen of 18-20 months old, Santa and Hereford cross feeder steers for $1860/head. Ian Davies, Moore, sold Charolais cross steers 16 months old for $1650/head. Barnes Grazing, Anduramba, sold backgrounder steers 12-14 months old for $1550/head.
Graham Mcpherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight to 10 months old for $1570/head and $1540/head. M and S Symes, Eidsvold, sold top quality Santa weaner steers for $1500/head.
Brittany Hobart, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers 12 months old for $1480/head. Terradonna Transport, Maleny, sold Charbray cross weaner steers seven to nine months old for $1430/head.
Ashley Genrich, Crows Nest, sold Murray Grey cross steers 12 months old for $1480/head. R and P Kuman, Taloorum, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months old for $1440/head. John Byrne, Gatton sold weaned Brangus steers 10-12 months old for $1450/head.
A quality yarding of heifers sold to a fully firm market.
M and F Burrow, Moore, sold Charbray cross feeder heifers 20 months old for $1640/head. Apel and Co, Gin Gin, sold 194 vendor bred Charbray heifers, EU accredited 12-16 months old, with pens topping at $1540, $1400, $1380 and $1340/head.
G and L Hartwig, Eidsvold, sold three decks of quality, Charolais cross, Angus cross and Droughtmaster cross backgrounder heifers, 12-14 months old, with pens topping at $1450, $1410 and $1400. Justin Mangan, Nanango, sold Santa cross heifers 14 months old for $1380/head.
Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 10 months old for $1270/head. M and S Symes, Eidsvold, sold quality Santa weaner heifers eight months old for $1210/head.
B and A McLoughlin, Gatton, sold aged Charolais cross cows with Limo cross calves at foot for $2400/unit and $2340/unit. Helen Clarke, Beaudesert, sold aged Brangus cross cows with young Limo cross calves at foot for $2100/head.
