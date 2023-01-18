Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock reach 548c, average 480c at Dalby

Updated January 23 2023 - 2:01pm, first published January 19 2023 - 10:00am
Big jump in numbers at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby increased by close to 1000 head to 2409 on Wednesday.

