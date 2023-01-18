Big jump in numbers at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby increased by close to 1000 head to 2409 on Wednesday.
A small consignment of 148 head from far western Queensland plus 199 from New South Wales were included in the lineup.
Export buyer attendance was good with some additional support in the cow section.
The regular feed and trade buyers were active in the market.
Prices for light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock improved by 20c to 30c/kg. Yearling steers to feed averaged 10c/kg better with the medium weights pushed on by restockers.
A good sample of heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors sold to strong demand. Despite the extra buyers in the cow section prices remained close to the previous week.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 548c to average 480c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 480c to average from 436c to 449c/kg, with restocker lines averaging similar money. A large sample of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to a top of 446c to average 397c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 446c and made to 512c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 421c to 426c made to 442c/kg Heavy grown steers to export processors made to 366c the bullock portion to 363c to average 352c/kg.
Medium weight 3 score cows averaged 271c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 308c to average 296c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 296c/kg.
