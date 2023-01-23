Queensland Country Life
Simmental heifers 297kg make 450c/$1339 at Monto

January 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Kyntyre Partnership sold Santa steers to 446.2c/kg at 369kg to return $1646.76.

Monto's first sale for 2023 saw a yarding of 331 head come to hand, with numbers reduced due to wet weather.

