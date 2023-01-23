Monto's first sale for 2023 saw a yarding of 331 head come to hand, with numbers reduced due to wet weather.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, as well as the Boyne Valley, Thangool and Eidsvold.
A good yarding of export kill cattle sold to similar rates to last year and met strong demand.
A mixed quality yarding of feeder and restocker cattle sold to firm demand.
Heavy feeders were similar to other sales selling to 385c/kg while domestic feeder steers and heifers sold to a very strong market.
Light weight weaners sold to a market firm to slightly easier than the last sale of 2022.
A Brangus bull account IL Farmer sold to 316.2c/kg at 955kg to return $3019.71. Charbray cross steers account PG and DL Sinclair sold to 359.2c/kg at 640kg to return $2298.88. AG and JA Penney sold 600kg Bazadais cows to 312.2c/kg to return $1873.20. PJ and SE Gray sold Brahman cows to 300.2c/kg at 520kg to return $1561.04.
PJ and SE Gray also sold Red Brangus cows to 339.2c/kg at 585kg to return $1984.32. Santa cross cows account PG and DL Sinclair sold to 305.2c/kg at 607kg to return $1855.18. Brangus steers account CJ and JF Baldwin sold to 385.2c/kg at 488kg to return $1883.20. Kyntyre Partnership sold Santa steers to 446.2c/kg at 369kg to return $1646.76.
Simmental steers account BWP Discretionary Trust sold to 498.2c/kg at 335kg to return $1668.97. Brangus steers account RB and K Dent sold to 546.2c/kg at 265kg to return $1450.16. Charbray steers account Ashenhurst sold to 568.2c/kg at 251kg to return $1427.60.
Santa heifers account Kyntyre Partnership sold to 436.2c/kg at 332kg to return $1449.15. Murray Davis sold Santa heifers to 434.2c/kg at 337kg to return $1466.98.
Santa cross heifers account GP and WA Coulston sold to 446.2c/kg at 246kg to return $1101.77. Simmental heifers account BWP Discretionary Trust sold to 450.2c/kg at 297kg to return $1339.35. Brangus cross cows and calves account sold to $1800.
