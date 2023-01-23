Campdrafting is well and truly back on in 2023 with plenty of close competitions already taking place in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales.
PITTSWORTH CHARITY CAMPDRAFT
The Pittsworth Charity Campdraft attracted large nominations over the weekend.
Lady competitors featured in the top three places in the Brown and Hurley Open Campdraft with Katie Bateman riding Cues Last Spin victorious after a run off with Alice Hill (Serena) and Alexandria Hindle (Gerry Cat) in third position.
Seasoned competitor, Terry Hall riding Hazelwood Company Jewels dominated the Graintrans Southbrook Novice Campdraft with 180 points, two points clear of Luke McEwan and Valentinas Destiny.
Warwick lady, Geraldine Dwan was a popular winner, when she combined with Petas Stackhat to claim the Elders Rural Services Maiden A campdraft after being forced into a run-off with Ben Hill and Mannequin and taking the draft with a 178 points and winning by a narrow one point margin.
The Taya Meats Maiden was won by Ben Seidel riding Patons Odessa with 175 points, with a one point lead ahead of Luke McEwan (Valentinas Destiny), Penny MacIntosh (Stormy) and Will Edwards (Edwards Alpha Centuri).
ARMIDALE CAMPDRAFT
Interstate competitors en route to the Nutrien Classic in Tamworth were among the entrants in the Armidale Campdraft last weekend.
Queensland competitors featured in the results with Ben Hall claiming the Futurity Campdraft in Marmello and Will Durkin, Wally Rea, Kate Southern, Rachael Abbott, Charlie Curr and Dan Condon featuring in the places.
TENTERFIELD CAMPDRAFT
Former Tenterfield Committee member Mark Chorley was remembered at their campdraft last week, with the unveiling of the Mark Chorley Memorial cut out yard sign above the camp and the open campdraft being named in his honour.
Mr Chorley passed away on April 21 last year and had been a long time committee member and cattle donor/steward.
The eventual winner of the featured open event was Dylan McKinnon riding Sunset after a run off with Lachlan Maxwell and Catwalk Model.
The Noel and Joy Hudson Memorial Ladies Campdraft saw an emotional victory.
Their daughter, Anna Hudson riding Wannalook Sweet Idea secured the win after a run off with Kelsey Kirkwood.
Ms Hudson had previously won the event on the 10th anniversary of her late mother's passing, on Kirkby Stud Rebound, the sire of Sweet Idea.
Campdraft nominations were up on previous years and cattle kindly donated by numerous local suppliers and appreciated by the host committee.
NUTRIEN CLASSIC CAMPDRAFT AND SALE
Regarded as the biggest performance horse sale in the southern hemisphere, the 16th Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale, commences at the AELEC Centre, Tamworth on January 27 with the Martins Stock Haulage Open Campdraft.
Featuring on the program is the Nutrien Classic Campdraft offering more than $200,000 in money and prizes, and the popular 4Cyte Charlie Maher Young Guns Campdraft, the Prydes EasiFeed Australian Performance Horse Challenge, the Dalgety Stallion Shoot Out and the NCCA Champion Rider Competition.
Excluding the NCCA Champion Rider Competition, all other events on the program are incentive competitions, for previous purchasers, vendors and sale horses with strict eligibility guidelines.
Sale pre works commences at 8am (NSW Time) on January 31 with lots 1-325 and lots 326-653 pre working on February 1 and the Nutrien Classic sale commencing on February 3 offering Lots 1-160.
