Droughtmaster steers sell for $1680 at Laidley

January 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Cows and calves that sold for $2325 at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions

There were 681 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

