There were 681 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Western, southern and local buyers were in competition, resulting in strong rates for steers and heifers.
Cows were in short supply, selling to an easier market, while cows and calves sold to current market value.
FMVayro Farming, Flagstone Creek, sold lines of Droughtmaster cross PTIC hiefers for $2040, $2000, $1850 and $1820. Lance Jones, Derrymore, sold a Santa bull for $2420, steers for $1540 and heifers for $1630 and $1480.
Bevan and Lynn Bachmann, Lake Clarendon, sold lines of PTIC Charbray cows, 8-10 years, for $1910, $1850, $1850 and $1700, weaner steers for $1580, $1570 and $1335 and a line of cows and calves for $2325. Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1650.
Rex Saunders, Gatton, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1680 and $1600. Craidan Pty Ltd, Dayboro, sold Ultrablack weaner steers, for $1530 and heifers for $1220. Don and Joyce Wegner, Fordsdale, sold Limousin backgrounder steers for $1590 and weaner steers for $1480 and $1390.
Emily Stariha, Blenheim, sold Brahman cross backgrounder steers for $1460 and $1420. Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold Charolais steer calves, five to six months, for $1540. Tony Stariha, Mulgowie, sold Brahman backgrounder steers for $1630 and $1470.
Jim O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray steer calves for $1360. Rodney Kanofski, Calvert, sold young Charbray steers for $1330. Doug and Louise Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1400. Gerald and Gloria Ziebarth, Laidley, sold Senepol weaner steers for $1420.
Natalier Farms, Upper Tenthill, sold backgrounder steers for $1600 and $1560. Collins Grazing, Anduramba, sold lines of Charbray cross calves, 4-6 months, with steers making $1180, $1100 and $990 and heifers $840 and $820 . David Wilson, Carpendale, sold Charbray weaner males for $1470 and $1460. Greg Beard sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $2000.
