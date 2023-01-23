A presentation by the Queensland Ambulance Service in Tambo has helped uncover the full extent of the service of a man who has dedicated his life to the small western Queensland community.
Blackall QAS station officer in charge Doug Armstrong last week presented Bill Rogers with a 50-year service award, describing him as an ambulance stalwart.
Not only did he spend decades responding to patients in need, he also was an active volunteer on the Blackall-Tambo Local Ambulance Committee from 1991 until his recent resignation in 2022.
In doing so, he assisted with fundraising efforts to buy ambulance equipment, with one notable success the purchase of two ambulance vehicles.
"It's hard to comprehend the countless hours of voluntary service Bill has given, and it comes as no surprise he is highly regarded by his local community," Mr Armstrong said. "Fifty years of dedication is an incredible achievement, and we thank Bill for all of his work over the years."
Mr Rogers said it all started 'way back' when a meeting was called in town to organise ambulance transport for the community.
"I just thought it was a good idea," he said.
A visit to his home shows that's not the only organisation that has benefited from his dedication - one whole shelf is given up to golf trophies, while pictures of winning racehorses adorn the walls.
"I've raced a few horses and ridden a few too," he said. "It's given me lots of good memories."
As a boundary rider for Clark and Tait at Mt Enniskillen, he knew the horses there well and remembers getting Cross Section off the breaker, but it was Fission, who had wins at the Gold and Sunshine Coast Turf Clubs among others, that current Tambo and District Race Club president Andrew Turnbull recalls.
"I went on the committee in 1981 and Bill was the secretary then, and he was involved before that as a jockey," he said. "In 2014 we acknowledged his 50-year involvement with local racing - he's pretty well been the Tambo Race Club."
While admiring the plethora of central west golfing sandgreen championship trophies, Mr Rogers' wife Hazel brings out a quilt of bullock riding and show working horse ribbons won around the west.
Sitting incongruously among those is a ribbon for the Crows Nest Show in 1963.
"That's the day we got engaged," Mrs Rogers said.
"We went to Pomona, to Bill's mother and father, and that happened to be on.
"He came back from that with the ribbon and the engagement ring sitting on top."
The couple lived at Myall Grove north of Tambo when they got married, and Mr Rogers undertook a lot of wild dog trapping for landholders, and also operated a school bus run.
Commenting on his contributions over the years, Robyn Paine described him as very kind and considerate.
"He's one of those quiet achievers - people don't realise how much they're doing," she said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
