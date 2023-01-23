In a shock move, a New Zealand group fighting Australian producers over use of the name 'manuka honey' has dropped legal proceedings in the UK and EU.
The Manuka Honey Appellation Society discontinued its UK High Court appeal and withdrew its application for the manuka honey certification mark in the European Union late last year.
It means the UK Intellectual Property Office's rejection of MHAS's application to trademark the words manuka honey in 2021 will stand.
Australian Manuka Honey Association chairman Paul Callander said the withdrawal had "enormous significance" for the thousands of Australians working in the honey industry.
"This victory provides our industry with a noble precedent against some in New Zealand who are attempting to monopolise the term manuka honey for their own commercial gain," Mr Callander said.
"Clearly there has been a change of thinking by the New Zealand group, and hopefully we can spend our time and money working together to promote this wonderful medicinal honey to the world, rather than fighting over naming rights."
The battle is not over yet, with AMHA still awaiting the outcome of a NZ trademark application by MHAS that was heard by the NZ IPO in 2021.
The AMHA has been fighting the MHAS for five years in multiple jurisdictions over their attempts to trademark the term.
Manuka honey comes from bees feeding on the pollen of the Leptospermum scoparium plant, which is found in both Australia and NZ.
It's prized for its apparent antibacterial properties, and with products selling for A$300 - $500 per kg and the international market forecast to be worth about $1.27 billion in annual trade by 2027, the added certainty is good news for Australian producers.
However, a voice for Maori on trade between New Zealand, Manuka Charitable Trust, told Stuff.co.nz last year the industry's goal was to protect the term manuka honey so it could be used only on products from New Zealand.
"The word 'manuka' is from our reo Maori (language) and a precious taonga (treasure) that we have a responsibility to honour and protect," chairman Pita Tipene said.
"... manuka honey is a product of Aotearoa New Zealand ... manuka is a Maori word originating from Aotearoa New Zealand and that's what makes it so unique."
In a further blow to NZ, Mr Callander said the MHAS would be liable for costs, pursuant to procedural rules in the UK.
"Frustratingly, the AMHA have spent a lot of time and money on the preparation of a detailed response to the appeal, which was already filed when the surrender occurred," Mr Callander said.
"I do hope our efforts led somewhat to the MHAS re-thinking their position."
The Australian fight has been partially funded by the federal government, which contributed an undisclosed amount towards the AMHA's legal costs.
Nationals leader David Littleproud, who was in government when it approved the funding, welcomed the win but said Labor and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt should now be doing "everything possible to promote and support the Australian manuka honey industry, especially during trade talks with the EU and UK".
NZ manuka industry body, Unique Manuka Factor Honey Association, has been contacted for comment.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
