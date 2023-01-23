Queensland Country Life
Manuka honey trademark battle in Europe between Australia and New Zealand over for now

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Australian Manuka Honey Association chairman Paul Callander says Australian Manuka honey producers have just as much right to use the term manuka honey as their New Zealand counterparts. Picture file

In a shock move, a New Zealand group fighting Australian producers over use of the name 'manuka honey' has dropped legal proceedings in the UK and EU.

