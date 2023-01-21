Eidsvold market eases

Eidsvold's first sale for 2023 was held on January 18 with a total yarding of 460 head plus 20 x 20 cows and calves on offer.
Prices were slightly easier throughout with meatworks cattle remaining much the same as last year's rates.
Good runs of quality weaner steers and heifers as well as light feeders sold well with the lesser quality selling to last year's rates or slightly easier.
A good run of Angus cross steers averaged 570c/kg to weigh 220kg while the heifers averaged 488c/kg and averaged 220c/kg.
Brahman cows and calves sold to a top of $2100. The next sale will be held on February 1.
Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 478c/kg at 350kg returning $1673/hd. Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 490c/kg at 320kg returning $1570/hd.
Brahman cross steers from Theodore sold for 532c/kg at 261kg returning $1392/hd. Brahman cross steers from Monogriliby sold for 542c/kg at 270kg returning $1463/hd.
Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 564c/kg at 258kg returning $1457/hd. Angus cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 570c/kg at 241kg returning $1379/hd.
Santa cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 400c/kg at 286kg returning $1147/hd.
Santa cross heifers from Cracow sold for 422c/kg at 315kg returning $1329/hd. Santa cross heifers from Cracow sold for 428c/kg at 310kg returning $1330/hd.
Angus cross heifers from Chinchilla sold for 430c/kg at 208kg returning $896/hd. Santa cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 488c/kg at 236kg returning $1154/hd.
Brangus bull from Eidsvold sold for 293c/kg at 815kg returning $2389/hd.
Charolais cross cow from Eidsvold sold for 330c/kg at 615kg returning $2030/hd. Angus cross cow from Eidsvold sold for 287c/kg at 510kg returning $1464/hd.
Brahman cross cows and calves from Mt Perry sold for $2100/unit.
