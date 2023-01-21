Eidsvold market eases

Queensland Country Life
Angus cross weaner steers average 570c/kg at Eidsvold

Updated January 23 2023 - 1:59pm, first published January 22 2023 - 10:00am
Eidsvold's first sale for 2023 was held on January 18 with a total yarding of 460 head plus 20 x 20 cows and calves on offer.

