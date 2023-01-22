Queensland Country Life

Stay at our place - boarding experience days 2023

Updated January 23 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:22am
Boarders enjoy a fantastic lifestyle, with our location allowing for access to a range of local attractions and experiences. Picture supplied

FAMILIES are once again invited to take part in Townsville Grammar School's annual Boarding Experience Days, an overnight experiential program scheduled at the end of the Term 1 holidays, on Sunday, April 16.

