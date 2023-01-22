Stay at our place - boarding experience days 2023

FAMILIES are once again invited to take part in Townsville Grammar School's annual Boarding Experience Days, an overnight experiential program scheduled at the end of the Term 1 holidays, on Sunday, April 16.
Director of Boarding, Mr Jaye Beutel, said the Boarding Experience Days concept gave families an opportunity to stay overnight in the boarding house and experience boarding life.
"This program is great for the children as they can try out boarding with the comfort of having mum and dad with them. It also gives parents a fantastic insight into our boarding culture and the chance to meet our team," Mr Beutel said.
The overnight program includes some information sessions, activities for the students, and some time to relax in the environment of the school.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer the program again in 2023, and warmly invite families who are interested in trying out Grammar Boarding to take advantage of this opportunity," he said.
"We have seen how our families who participate in this program end up feeling very assured after having such a hands-on experience. Children have the opportunity to meet other students who may be boarding with them in the following year and the chance to establish familiarity and friendships."
With a beachside location and surrounded by major sporting and recreational facilities, Townsville Grammar School's boarding program offers an exceptional lifestyle with all that North Queensland has to offer.
"Our boarders enjoy a fantastic lifestyle, with our location allowing for access to a range of local attractions and experiences, from walking the iconic Castle Hill, through to the magnificent Strand beachfront and the Gregory Street precinct with its village-like atmosphere," he said.
"We are perfectly situated for our students to enjoy our North Queensland lifestyle.
"I am passionate about leading a positive boarding experience, providing a home away from home and a boarding family in the truest sense of the word.
"The relationships our staff and students enjoy is one based on mutual respect with a sense of fun within a culture of welcome, care and support. I believe this is what we achieve at Townsville Grammar School, a happy boarding community and students who are reaping the benefits of our lifestyle.
"2023 marks 135 years that Townsville Grammar School has been providing boarding, and our sense of community has never been stronger. We look forward to another fantastic year in the story of this great School where boarding has always, and remains, at the heart of our wider TGS community."
TGS Boarding Experience Days 2023 -
Sunday, April16 from noon through to 10am Monday, April 17.
For more information visit www.tgs.qld.edu.au/boarding
Register your interest by emailing boarding@tgs.qld.edu.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.