Government spends $21m to upgrade regional locomotives

Updated January 24 2023 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
Queensland Rail Executive General Manager Regional Operations Louise Collins and right, Progress Rail Account Director - East, Nick Johnston with Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum.

The first of five Queensland Rail regional locomotives to be upgraded as part of a $21 million investment by the Palaszczuk Government is being tested on tracks and getting ready for service.

