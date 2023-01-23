The first of five Queensland Rail regional locomotives to be upgraded as part of a $21 million investment by the Palaszczuk Government is being tested on tracks and getting ready for service.
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the locomotive, which hauled regional trains including the Spirit of the Outback and Westlander had been upgraded from the inside out, featuring a brand-new energy efficient engine improved crew facilities and modern components.
"It's great to see the return of the first Queensland Rail regional locomotive overhauled by Ipswich-based Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company," Mr Bailey said.
"For more than 40 years, these locomotives have connected communities to and from the west and thanks to these works, they will continue to do so safely and reliably for up to 20 more years.
"Not only are these works delivering important safety and environmental improvements, they're also supporting up to 48 jobs at Progress Rail's Redbank workshop providing a welcome boost to the local economy."
Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum said the overhaul was part of the Palaszczuk Government's continued commitment to bring train maintenance and building back to Queensland.
"Our more than $7 billion guaranteed pipeline of train building work is supporting good local jobs across the state, including right here in Redbank," Mr McCallum said.
"Our local community has been a driving force in the state's rail industry since the 1950s, and today we're supporting some of our most iconic tourism trains with state-of-the-art upgrades.
"It's all about Queensland trains, built by Queenslanders, for Queenslanders."
Assistant Minister for Train Manufacturing Bruce Saunders said it's an important milestone as Queensland once again becomes a train manufacturing superpower.
"We're committed to building, maintaining and overhauling trains right here in Queensland to support local jobs," Mr Saunders said.
"I'm excited to see these locomotives hit the tracks across regional Queensland.
It compliments what we're doing in Maryborough, which is manufacturing 65 newQueensland-made trains, supporting more than 3000 jobs.
"Instead of sending jobs overseas like the LNP did when in power, we're backing Queensland to do what it does best and that is build trains."
Queensland Rail Executive General Manager of Regional Operations Louise Collins said the overhauled locomotive commenced its testing period on the network in December, travelling between Redbank and Helidon.
"Locomotive 2901 has successfully been repowered and modernised with enhanced safety features, improved reliability and upgrades to driver amenities," Ms Collins said.
"The new engine configuration will reduce fuel requirements by between 10 and 20 per cent, and exhaust emissions and oil consumption will also decrease.
"The upgrade has proved to be a great win for our onboard crew, customers and the environment, and we're looking forward to seeing the remaining four locomotives follow suit and progress into their testing phases."
Locomotive 2901 will continue its testing period over the coming weeks before coming back on line for customer services in mid-2023.
