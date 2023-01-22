The Queensland bush is mourning the sudden death of one of its most passionate supporters, former Member for Gregory Vaughan Johnson OAM, aged 75.
Mr Johnson passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Born in Bourke, NSW on July 20, 1947, Vaughan Gregory Johnson served the community in both local government as councillor on the Quilpie Shire in the early 1970s, and for the National Party and LNP in the Queensland Parliament for 26 years, between 1989 and 2015.
The man who succeeded him as the Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar spoke for all when he said he was devastated by the news.
"I am so privileged to have known Vaughan - he's been like a father figure to me," he said. "He was loved from Bamaga to Birdsville to Brisbane, and I think his passing has left a huge hole in many hearts today."
Mr Millar described him as a man who could reach across both sides of the political aisle for a positive outcome for his people.
"I describe him as a man with a tough handshake and a decent, honest bloke to work with.
"He made a significant contribution to the bush - a lot of the roads and infrastructure we travel on is due to him."
As well as bush roads, it was under his watch as the Transport Minister from 1996 to 1998 that the M1 highway to the Gold Coast went from a two-lane highway to six lanes.
He was elected deputy Nationals leader in the parliament in 2001, a position he held until 2003.
Much of his parliamentary career was spent in opposition, hence the long list of shadow ministries in his citation, including for Aboriginal and Islander Policy, State Development and Small Business, Police and Corrective Services, Indigenous Affairs, Sport, and as parliamentary secretary for western Queensland.
He was appointed Government Chief Whip following the LNP victory at the 2012 election.
Announcing his retirement from politics in October 2014, Vaughan was praised by then-Premier Newman as "the bloke who fought tooth and nail for the farmers and graziers, truck drivers, small business owners and everyone in between right across western Queensland."
Warrego MP Ann Leahy said Vaughan was an absolute icon of the bush.
"This has been a great shock to us all," she said. "We all loved him dearly, and he stood up for the little bloke, even after he left parliament.
She recalled his strong involvement with rugby league in his early days in Quilpie, when he was a grazier and contractor, and said he had kept in touch with so many people in his retirement.
According to the Queensland Parliament Former Members website, Vaughan was a member, Quilpie Hospital Board 1980-1989; deputy chairman, 1983-1989; member, Quilpie Pony Club and level II pony club instructor; former member, Quilpie Lions Club; president, Quilpie Rugby League, 1977-1979 and 1986; president, Western Rugby League, 1977-1984 ; member, Board of Directors, Toowoomba and South West Queensland Rugby League, 1981-1988.
His retirement from politics didn't see any lessening in his pace.
His understanding of the region saw him installed as a member of the Desert Channels Queensland NRM board and the chairman of the Woorabinda Pastoral Company at Duaringa.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk appointed him as a Wild Dog Advisory Council commissioner in 2015, and as a drought commissioner in 2018.
In recent years he undertook contracting work for the Transport Department, engaging with the public on road projects and northern rail infrastructure, and was an ambassador for fuel company IOR.
Vaughan and former wife Robin (nee Balchin) had three children, Monique, Tanya and Michael, and a number of grandchildren.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Michael said they had all enjoyed being together with Vaughan for Chinese New Year at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday night.
"The family and I really appreciate the kind words that have come in from everyone," he said. "From the bottom of our hearts, we say thank you for the exchange of memories today."
Mr Millar said spending more time with his children and grandchildren was one of Vaughan's great pleasures after his political retirement.
"One antidote about Vaughan that I think speaks volumes is when a bureaucrat came back from a trip to the US with an FBI cap," Mr Millar said.
"Vaughan said he wanted that cap because to him it stood for 'forgotten bastards of the inland'.
"Vaughan made it his business that none of us in the inland would be forgotten or overlooked."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
