The first Saturday of the year is always the much loved and anticipated Alpha ICPA cricket day.
After the 2022 day was cancelled due to COVID, organisers were very keen to hold the day this year.
Twenty-eight teams, some local and some from hundreds of kilometres away, travelled to Alpha once again to play with their mates in the annual seven-a-side, three round, 12 over competition.
The weekend begins with popular "team building" on Friday night at varying venues, and this year included a table tennis competition.
In conjunction with the fundraising day, cricket and netball clinics are hosted for children aged between 5 and 17 years.
The cricket clinic was provided by Queensland Cricket and coached by Nicholas Coe.
The netball clinic was coordinated with Krissy Tolcher from Queensland Netball.
In the late afternoon each team chose their fastest bowler and the speed bowling competition was held, followed by the top four teams playing off in the semi finals and then the final, played under lights.
This year's winning team was the Blackall Boyz - of course from Blackall.
Alpha ICPA member Brant Bettridge made a new perpetual trophy for the contest, which will have the winners from each year engraved on it, and will also acknowledge previous winners dating back to 1994.
Funds raised on the day enable the branch to support ICPA in working together for equity of access to education for all students who live in rural and remote Australia.
