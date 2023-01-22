Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Annual Alpha ICPA cricket comp a winner in 2023

By Gayle Donaldson
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first Saturday of the year is always the much loved and anticipated Alpha ICPA cricket day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.