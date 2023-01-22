Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Drought diversification idea at Tambo turns 30

By Newsroom
January 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tambo Teddies have been offering unconditional love, reassurance, security, and companionship for 30 years. Pictures supplied by Tambo Teddies.

A brainstorming session in the middle of a drought, looking for ways to diversify an outback town's economy, resulted in an idea that is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.